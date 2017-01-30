Honor 8 Lite Pre-orders Begin; Photos, Full Specs, Pricing Revealed
by ago-
Huawei / by - ago
The OnePlus 3T and the Huawei Mate 9 Pro are two of the fastest smartphones in the market today. Both feature 6GB of RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat. The…
News / by - ago
The international variant of the Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 processor unlike the Chinese variant which has a Mediatek Helio X20 chip. According to an internal source, the…
Huawei / by - ago
Yesterday, several leaked photos of Huawei Honor 8 Lite, a low-end version of Honor 8 had surfaced. The photos showed the smartphone in a protective case. Now, a Finland based site…
News / by - ago
Several Netgear routers were found to have security vulnerabilities late last year, making them vulnerable to remote attacks, and Netgear has been scrambling to patch the affected routers. But today,…
Lenovo / by - ago
New images of a mysterious Lenovo A series smartphone have surfaced on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site. Speculations indicate that the unknown smartphone will be announced at Mobile World Congress…
News / by - ago
A few weeks ago, there was a leak revealing the dimensions (and model numbers) of the upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The leak compared the dimensions of both…
News / by - ago
It gradually getting beyond doubt now that Xiaomi Mi 6 flagship would feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The device is said to be the first Chinese brand that…
Huawei / by - ago
It has become a tradition for Huawei to announce alongside its flagship, a toned-down version that gets the ‘Lite’ suffix. Although this year’s flagship, the Huawei P10 is yet to…
Meizu / by - ago
Benchmark platform Geekbench and Android forum XDA have both accused two of China’s top OEMs in the smartphone niche of manipulating the test results of some of their handsets when…
Apple / by - ago
A recent statistical data of global smartphone shipments for last year has shown that Apple did beat Samsung to emerge as the top brand last year. If you are a…
LG / by - ago
A group of three photos said to be those of LG‘s expected G6 flagship have appeared online gifting us a more detailed view of the device. The prototype photos capture the LG…
Lenovo / by - ago
The 2017 Mobile World Congress is only a few weeks away and Lenovo is one of the companies that are set to unveil several new products at the event. One…
Huawei / by - ago
It’s only been a few months since Huawei released the Honor 8 in the US and it looks like the company is planning on launching a Lite version of the…
News / by - ago
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was originally launched back in August 2016 and many people were surprised that Xiaomi had decided to make the new device only an incremental upgrade…
News / by - ago
Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has released a video, via its Twitter handle, which teases an upcoming smartphone whose name was kept in the dark. The device is billed to go…
News / by - ago
The Redmi Pro is the top of the Redmi line. Launched in August and the first Xiaomi phone to sport an OLED display and dual cameras, this phone has been…
News / by - ago
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus battery capacity is the subject of one of the latest report emerging from South Korea. According to the report, Samsung has decided to…
Apple / by - ago
It’s no news that this year marks 10 years since the first iPhone was released. To celebrate the event, rumor has it that Apple will launch an anniversary edition called…
Elephone / by - ago
Chinese smartphone maker Elephone has launched in Russia. This should make it easier for their fans based in Europe to get access to their phones. A total of four devices have…
News / by - ago
Chip makers Qualcomm and Mediatek announced towards the end of 2016 that their new flagships chips will be built on the 10nm node. However, Intel has announced that it will…