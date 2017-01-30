Featured Stories

Nokia P1 concept
News

Nokia P1 Concept Showcases Premium Design of the Flagship Smartphone

ago
iPhone 8 Conept
Apple

This iPhone 8 Concept Has Its Camera in The Apple Logo

ago
Elephone P25
Elephone

Is the Hi-Fi feature on Elephone P25 worth buying?

ago
Ulefone Gemini Dual Camera Samples
News

Ulefone Gemini Dual Camera samples

ago
Elephone P25
Elephone

Elephone P25 should be a smart beast with the best cost/performance ratio (video)

ago
Uarm swift & pro main photo
News

The uArm Swift and Swift Pro Wants to Be Your Robotic Assistant

ago

Top Stories

Latest news

netgear-router-vulnerability-2017-01

News / by Martin - ago

More Netgear Router Vulnerabilities Found

Several Netgear routers were found to have security vulnerabilities late last year, making them vulnerable to remote attacks, and Netgear has been scrambling to patch the affected routers. But today,…

xiaomi redmi

News / by Martin - ago

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Teardown

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was originally launched back in August 2016 and many people were surprised that Xiaomi had decided to make the new device only an incremental upgrade…

Elephone S7

Elephone / by Habeeb Onawole - ago

Elephone Launches in Russia

Chinese smartphone maker Elephone has launched in Russia. This should make it easier for their fans based in Europe to get access to their phones. A total of four devices have…

Reviews and Videos

Deals and Promotions