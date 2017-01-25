Oukitel U20 Plus Review – Dual-Camera For just $100?
For the first time in five years, the iPhone wasn’t the best selling smartphone in China. That title is now held by the OPPO R9 which sold 17 million units,…
Xiaomi released the Mi Note 2 back in November. The dual-curved phone was originally available in black and silver. However, at CES 2017, they unveiled three additional colors (pink, green,…
Android Wear 2.0 is coming very soon and if you are eager to get your hands on a watch sporting the new OS, you should look no farther than at…
BlackBerry has a new phone codenamed Mercury it plans to release soon. The device which has the same physical keyboard + touch screen design like the BlackBerry Priv was privately…
Another render of LG‘s next generation flagship, the LG G6 has again appeared, originating from South Korea. The renders is no different from the first one which leaked earlier on,…
This is the real live render of the Samsung Galaxy S8 capturing both the front and the back view and it is coming as a huge surprise. The Galaxy S8…
Motorola recently filed a new patent application which hints at the likelihood of the feature being used on the upcoming Moto Z (2017). The feature is an iris scanner which would…
Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are expected to get succeeded by newer smartphones later this year. However, the rumor mill has revealed that the alleged Google Pixel 2 will…
Sony has confirmed that it will be present at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017 on Feb. 27. Its event will begin at 7:30 PM GMT. Fresh details coming…
Once again, we get to feast our eyes on a new set of Samsung Galaxy S8 concept renders created from information gathered from multiple leak source as well as the…
Earlier this month, HTC unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the HTC U Ultra, at CES 2017. The new device features some impressive specifications including a 2K display, a small secondary…
Samsung has already started rolling out the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in some regions. The time of update according to Samsung will vary from…
Huawei is expected to unveil its next generation P-series flagship, the Huawei P10 during MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The P10 has been revealed to pack quite a number of revolutionary…
Last week we were graced with pictures of a smartwatch running Android Wear made by HTC and Under Armor and codenamed “halfbeak”. We had speculated that the watch might probably…
Just days after US company Apple filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm in a US court seeking $1 billion in damages, the Silicon Valley company has also filed a second lawsuit against…
Not every company attends the major tech events that holds during the year. Some usually have their own separate events where they launch their latest products. And others don’t attend…
We woke on Monday to news of Hugo Barra’s resignation as Xiaomi’s Vice-President of International. Mr. Barra had cited his desire to be closer to home as the reason for…
Nokia 6 has continued to achieve incredible feats since it was first unveiled by Nokia in China recently. First the smartphone did record colossal registration figures for its first flash…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to release very soon as leaked information show that it will be available in Exynos and Snapdragon chipset editions. Earlier in this week, the…
Japan Display, a company that provides screen to Apple devices have confirmed that they are building flexible screens Recent rumors have suggested that Apple the display of the iPhone 8…