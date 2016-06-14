Xiaomi Redmi 3X Goes Official, Exclusive To China Unicom

Yesterday we reported the launch of Xiaomi Redmi 3S which went official with Snapdragon 430 chipset and a 4100mAh battery. Well, 24 hours hasn’t passed and Xiaomi has unveiled another phone in the market that goes by the name of Xiaomi Redmi 3X.

Xiaomi Redmi 3X is similar to Xiaomi Redmi 3S in terms of looks, features, specifications and design with only minute differences. The first difference worth noting about Redmi 3X is that it is exclusive to China Unicom network unlike to Redmi 3S which comes with entire network support. While Redmi 3S will be available in Dark Gray, Silver and Gold color options, Redmi 3X will be available in only Gold and Silver variants and Dark Gray variant is not mentioned on Redmi 3X official page.

Xiaomi Redmi 3X will be available in one variant only with 2GB RAM and 32GB native storage with storage expansion support up to 128GB. It carries a price tag of 899 Yuan ( $136).

The second difference arises in weights of the two phones. Redmi 3S weighs 144 grams whereas Redmi 3X weighs 146 grams. The third difference is in dimensions. Redmi 3S measures 139.3 x 69.6 x 8.5mm whereas Redmi 3X measures 139.7 x 69.7 x 8.5mm. Well, that is not much of a difference but we have to point those things out for the sake of difference. And off course, “S” in Redmi 3S is replaced by “X” in Redmi 3X which you have already noticed.

Other than the above mentioned minute differences, both smartphones are same in terms of display, design, connectivity features, internal hardware, camera specifications and battery. So, you get a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, a large 4100mAh battery, 13MP rear camera with PDAF and 5MP front facing shooter. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back as well.