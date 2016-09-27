Vkworld T1 Plus Kratos, a phablet for begginers

Finally the Vkworld T1 Plus Kratos is open for presale and the price is cut down to only $109.99. After presale, the official price will be $139.99. What does the company think of its new device? How do they want to market it? T1 Plus is a 6″ phablet. There is nothing new to that. But Vkworld claims there are many things that make T1 Plus Kratos more different than competitors. Let’s see them one-by-one.

VR Box

The packing box of the device doubles as a VR box. You can assemble it and enjoy VR content. Also T1 Plus Kratos features a 6-axis gyroscope which contributes to better VR experience.

Design

Even at this low price $109.99, T1 Plus Katos still manages to compete rivals with the premium 7000 Series Aluminum Unibody, which is usually found on big brand flagships like Apple iPhone 6s and Samsung Galaxy S7.

Screen

The display features a JDI LTPS panel and anti-blue-light technology, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass and Oleophobic coating. The 6″ screen can compete with the screen of iPhone, making T1 Plus Kratos a great phablet to watch video:

Battery

The phone is only 7.9mm thick, same as Huawei Mate 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 7. But the battery is bigger–4300mAh (Mate 8: 4000mAh; Note 7: 3500mAh). And it is a Sony Li-Po battery which is safer and more efficient than normal Li-ion battery. Even with an enormous display, T1 Plus still does better in battery life. And it also carries MediaTek PumpExpress fast charging.

Fingerprint scanner

It comes from FPC whose fingerprint sensors have been widely used in many smartphones like Nexus 6P and Huawei P9. And it locates on the back of the phone, making it easier to reach.

Currently more and more companies are trying to conquer the market of huge screen phones. Till now, most 6″ phablets are over $250. T1 Plus with a decent 6-inch screen, premium design and a 4.300mAh big battery can become a hit. Will it? At $109.99, its chances are pretty good.