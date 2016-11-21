Blackview P2 With A Huge Battery & Thin Bezels Leaked

Among the madness about Single’s Day and the upcoming Black Friday, the Chinese manufacturers are restless. News about future devices come up everyday and today we have a leak about a future device from Blackview. Its name for the time being is Blackview P2 and it carries some interesting features.

So, let’s start from the easy stuff. The display has the usual dimension of 5.5″ with a FHD resolution. The rumors say that it will have some kind of curvature. We don’t know if it will be just the glass or if it will carry a curved display. To continue, the bezels are going to be pretty small, as the screen-to-body ratio will be greater that 75%.

Now, on to the internals. At the beginning of the year, MediaTek introduced the MT6750T, a dual quad-core SoC with 4 A53 cores @1.5GHz and 4 A53 cores @1,0GHZ. This is the SoC of the device with probably 4GB on board and 64GB of internal storage. The GPU must be the Mali T860 MP2 @650MHz. Reportedly, the battery capacity will be 6,000mAh which should give the device a huge battery performance.

The rest of the specs are “business as usual” for the Chinese market. Dual-SIM support, fast charging, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera and LTE support. Lastly, it is reported that it will feature a metal body and will come in multiple colors.

For more information about the Blackview P2, stay tuned on Gizmochina and on the Official Blackview page here.