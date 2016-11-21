Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Blackview P2 With A Huge Battery & Thin Bezels Leaked

News

by Dimitris Economou ago 7

Among the madness about Single’s Day and the upcoming Black Friday, the Chinese manufacturers are restless. News about future devices come up everyday and  today we have a leak about a future device from Blackview. Its name for the time being is Blackview P2 and it carries some interesting features.

So, let’s start from the easy stuff. The display has the usual dimension of 5.5″ with a FHD resolution. The rumors say that it will have some kind of curvature. We don’t know if it will be just the glass or if it will carry a curved display. To continue, the bezels are going to be pretty small, as the screen-to-body ratio will be greater that 75%.

blackview

Now, on to the internals. At the beginning of the year, MediaTek introduced the MT6750T, a dual quad-core SoC with 4 A53 cores @1.5GHz and 4 A53 cores @1,0GHZ. This is the SoC of the device with probably 4GB on board and 64GB of internal storage. The GPU must be the Mali T860 MP2 @650MHz. Reportedly, the battery capacity will be 6,000mAh which should give the device a huge battery performance.

The rest of the specs are “business as usual” for the Chinese market. Dual-SIM support, fast charging, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera and LTE support. Lastly, it is reported that it will feature a metal body and will come in multiple colors.

For more information about the Blackview P2, stay tuned on Gizmochina and on the Official Blackview page here.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4

Related posts

  • Assefa Hanson

    This was “leaked “weeks ago

    • Dimitris

      Could you point me to the article? I can’t seem to find it online.

      • Assefa Hanson

        It wasn’t an article I saw it on unite4buy, just putnin the name in the search bar that website typically has info on some phones a good while before release I remeber the same thing happened for the ulefone tiger way back

      • Assefa Hanson

        A few models to come they were all advertised like a month ago at the global exhibition apparently no one cared to do articles on them

        Ulefone Gemini,ulefone power 2, ulefone Gemini, ulefone armor(now finally articles exsit for this one) ulefone gq3038(dual camera)

        Black view a9,r9 the r6 and p2(these two just started getting articles)

        Oukitel– u11plus, u16, u18

        elephone p25 a and m40

  • Jackson

    Looks like is a very good mobile phone, look forward to its appearance.

    • ADELAROCHE

      especially,6000 mAh super baterry!!:)

  • Sanjay Jha

    battery capacity is false, you can see in its dealer description, Blackview P2 battery capacity is 5500mAh, it deceived the consumer, it is not 6000mAh. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/93948673002a6c5e934c28ba2abe7266222ca81dcd71c5ff0b223a25e532bb7e.jpg