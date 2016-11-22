Another short durability test for the Elephone S7 (video)

Last week we saw a video by Elephone, demonstrating a short durability test. Their employees went out on the grass and started playing football with the device. The S7 came out untouched but there was a catch. The device had both the special anti-drop silicone case as well as a tempered glass on. Nevertheless, the device was full functional after all the kicking.

This time, they decided to do a classic drop test like the ones you see on YouTube all the time. There was only one drop made and the Elephone S7 had the same protective accessories on. It looks like the anti-drop silicone case with the reinforced corners does a great job.

Although the case does a good job, it wasn’t an easy task at all. And that’s because the phone was dropped from head-height meaning it gained more speed before it hit the ground. If you want to own an Elephone S7 yourself, go ahead and visit the product page here. The first 2 batches of units are already on their way to their owners, so it won’t take long for yours to dispatch.