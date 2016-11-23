Leagoo M8 is entering presales with a big discount

About two months ago, Linus referred to the Leagoo M5 as his “New Favourite Cheap Phone”. Well, it seems that Leagoo is eager to change his mind and is now releasing the Leagoo M8. A blown-up M5 with an unbelievable pricing. Before we go into the details, bear in mind that it goes on presale tomorrow for $79.99!

No, let’s continue with its specs. The hardware is similar to the M5 as it features MTK6580A SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. One of its key specs is the big 5.7″ display with HD resolution and Gorilla Glass 4 to protect it. The second important spec is the 3.500mAh battery. With the low-power MTK6580A SoC in combination with the 720p resolution, the battery performance should be excellent.

In the camera department, there are a F2.2 13MP on the back with AF and LED flash. The front camera hosts an F2.0 8MP sensor. Under the rear camera, there is the 0.19s fast fingerprint reader. In addition, the Leagoo M8 comes with Freeme OS 6.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Lastly, the M8 adopts Awinic K7 chip which features Hi-Fi standard sound and Box Speaker to elevate your listening to music experience.

The Leagoo M8 presale starts tomorrow and for $79.99, you get a phablet with 2GB/16GB configuration as well as a big battery and quality sound. What do you think Linus, will this be your next “Favorite Cheap Phone”?