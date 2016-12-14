Gizmochina Giveaway – Win a Free PIPO W1 Pro Tablet

Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting a PiPo W1 Pro Giveaway to gift a brand new device to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing Windows tablet.

PIPO W1 pro is a 2 in 1 deformation of the design of digital products. In addition to being available as a tablet, you can also use a dedicated hard shell hinge keyboard t o form a mini-notebook computer. PIPO W1 pro also supports handwriting input, with the standard electromagnetic pen, allowing you to work handy. With a 10.1 inch IPS screen, the resolution up to 1920×1200 pixel.

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Good luck!

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free PIPO W1 Pro Windows Tablet

