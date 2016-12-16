Doogee Shoot 1 is now available for preorder at Geekbuying

The Doogee Shoot 1, the first dual camera device from Doogee was officially released a week ago. By then, we didn’t have any official information about the presale date. But today, the device went on presale on Geekbuying. Of course, during presale it comes with a discounted price and it is a hefty one. Although the original price of the Shoot 1 is $149.99, the presale price is $50 less. The preorder will be online for the next 6 days.

So, for just $99.99 you get a 5.5″ 1080p device with MT6737T octa-core SoC. At first, the Shoot 1 was supposed to carry the Helio X23 or X27 chipset, but eventually it has a less powerful one. Still, it is a pretty nice SoC that will satisfy almost all users. The available RAM is 2GB while you have 16GB of internal storage available. In addition, you can expand the storage amount with an extra microSD card of up to 256GB.

The DOOGEE Shoot 1 comes with a dual camera setup. Specifically, a 13.0MP and 8.0MP shooters. The main Samsung® camera with PDAF captures the image while the second, 8MP camera captures depth information. This way, you will be able to increase or decrease the depth of field in photos. Or maybe randomly choose a point of focus when shooting. Then through software processing, you can get images with bokeh effect.

Lastly, the Doogee Shoot 1 comes with Android 6.0 and a large 3300mAh battery. That should give you a full day of use easily.