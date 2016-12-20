Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Chuwi LapBook 14.1 will be released on December 22th for $299

ChuwiNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 6

After its successful first attempt with the Chuwi Lapbook that carries a 15.6″ FHD display, Chuwi is ready to release its smaller sibling, the Chuwi Lapbook 14.1″. The new device is more powerful too, as it sports the Apollo Lake N3450 CPU unlike the 15.6″ that uses the old Z8300 CPU.

Chuwi LapBook 14.1

The rest of the specs are almost the same. Equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it should be able to handle all everyday tasks. After all, it is a laptop intended for mobility and mot for raw power usage. The display is still of 1080p resolution but with a smaller 14.1″ size that brings better PPI (Pixels Per Inch) ratio. The battery capacity dropped a little from 10KmAh to 9000mAh but that is reasonable since the chassis is smaller. Nevertheless, it remains slim and well designed although we’d like it to be aluminum instead of plastic. But that’s ok.

The device will be available in two days from now for a price of $299. We assume that this is only a starting price as the 15.6″ variant is already available for only $185.99. More information will be available on Thursday.

  • R2D2

    Succesful first attempt you say.
    May we see a review of this realy want to buy one but so far only techtablets has released a english review for this device.

    • Dimitris

      And as their short review suggests, it is a bargain at $185 for a 15.6″ FHD display ultrabook. If I were you, I’d wait for the 14.1 version as its CPU is much better.

      • NextHype

        Since they won’t be dumping their product at launch, you can’t expect quality hardware inside a 15.6″ ultrabook with a sub $200 pricetag. Some things shouldn’t be too cheap ^^

        • Dimitris

          Hardware has enough quality. Intel is charge of the most important hardware, the motherboard and the CPU. Its price is so low because the Z8xxx Series is End-Of-Life. That’s why they put the new N3450 (aka Apollo Lake) in the 14.1″ version.

          • NextHype

            Yep, Z83xx are very cheap as they’re nearly deprecated, but I was thinking of screen quality, heat sink design, RAM type, eMMC quality, etc…
            Speaking of the Apollo Lake version, I’d recommend waiting for a proper review, as Chuwi seems to have taken some wrong turns.

            Other reasons to wait beeing :
            – Voyo will sell a faster N4200 ultrabook (Chuwi used a N3450)
            – Teclast and Cube hasn’t shown their Apollo Lake products yet

    • NextHype

      techtablets is probably more reliable than gizmochina when it comes to reviewing tablets and ultrabook