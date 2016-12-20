Chuwi LapBook 14.1 will be released on December 22th for $299

After its successful first attempt with the Chuwi Lapbook that carries a 15.6″ FHD display, Chuwi is ready to release its smaller sibling, the Chuwi Lapbook 14.1″. The new device is more powerful too, as it sports the Apollo Lake N3450 CPU unlike the 15.6″ that uses the old Z8300 CPU.

The rest of the specs are almost the same. Equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, it should be able to handle all everyday tasks. After all, it is a laptop intended for mobility and mot for raw power usage. The display is still of 1080p resolution but with a smaller 14.1″ size that brings better PPI (Pixels Per Inch) ratio. The battery capacity dropped a little from 10KmAh to 9000mAh but that is reasonable since the chassis is smaller. Nevertheless, it remains slim and well designed although we’d like it to be aluminum instead of plastic. But that’s ok.

The device will be available in two days from now for a price of $299. We assume that this is only a starting price as the 15.6″ variant is already available for only $185.99. More information will be available on Thursday.