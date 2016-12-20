UMi Z presale from Banggood with $40 off (coupon)

The new flagship from UMi, the UMi Z was introduced about two weeks ago and is the first device from UMi to feature a dual rear camera as well as Helio X27 SoC. The information we had, talked about a presale period starting by the end of the month but we became kind of pessimistic as days passed without any news. But today, we have a nice surprise! The UMi Z is, as of today, available for preorder on Banggood. And with a good offer as well! The starting price of the device is $279.99 but by using coupon umiz40 you get another $40 off. So, you get the latest and greatest from UMi and Mediatek for just $239.99.

Thanks to the success of their previous Mediatek models, UMi will be the first company to use the Helio X27 for foreign markets thanks to the huge success of their last streak of products (UMi Super, UMi Max, UMi Plus and UMi Plus E presale) abroad. Rest of the specs are impressive as well. On the back we find dual Samsung 13MP sensors with Quad-LED flash. As a matter of fact, the same sensor is used on the front camera as well.

UMi Z features 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and has support for an additional 256GB microSD card. The display is an impressive 5.5″ Sharp IGZO panel with 95% NTSC color Gamut and the battery sports a 3780mAh capacity that is charged via a USB Type-C port. The fast charging capability allows for a 100min for 0%-100% charge or a 30min charge for a day of usage.

Lastly, stock will be available from January 20th and the shipments will begin soon after that.