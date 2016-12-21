Elephone Max will be available in Burgundy color as well

Elephone is experimenting with peculiar colors for its smartphone lineup lately. The latest Elephone S7, apart from Black and Blue, comes in Green and Gold as well. Their aim is to set you free from tedious black, white and grey, the most common colors in the industry. And add some color to your daily life too. The same will apply to the Elephone Max as well.

We just received information that the soon-to-come dual-camera device with the 6″ display, will come in Burgundy color apart from the standard Black. Having such a bold color combined with the ultra- thin metal body makes the Max the first device in the company’s to use such a color. Also it will be one of the first Elephone smartphones to run Android Nougat out of the box.

By adopting this color, Elephone aims mainly at young people who love their lives and want to stand out from the crowd. Burgundy color shows the dreamlike combination of red and black, representing the enthusiasm and hope in life.

Would you by it for yourself or gift it to someone you love? More information about Elephone are available here.