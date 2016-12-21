LeEco Le Max 2 Price Cut Brings it Into The 1000 Yuan Flagship Category

If you are out for a new phone and what something with a powerful processor, like the Snapdragon 820 which is only second to the Snapdragon 821 right now, you can do so with just $200. Before, you could only snag the ZUK Z2 at that price, but LeEco not wanting to be left behind have also cut the price of their flagship, the Le Max 2.

When the Le Max 2 was released this year it sold for 2099 yuan for the 4GB+32GB model but over the months, it has had its price cut multiple times. Now you can pick up a unit with the same configuration above for just 1299 yuan (~$187)!

The Le Max 2 apart from sporting a Snapdragon 820 chip, also features a 5.7-inch 2K display, a 21MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. There is full network support, VoLTE and its is one of the few phones out of China with a wide range of band support that lets it work in over 200 countries. The Le Max 2 has a 3100mAh battery that supports QC 3.0 fast charging technology. It also comes with Android Marshmallow out of the box, though we hope LeEco announces an Android Nougat update for it soon.

Do not forget that the Le Max 2 doesn’t have an audio jack but instead provides lossless audio via the USB type-C port,