UMi Z: A look at the design of UMi’s next milestone (video)

UMi bets a lot on the UMi Z as it is of great significance for several reasons. The most important is to offer a balanced hardware setup for the best possible user experience. But, as always, great looks is of great significance as well and UMi can produce products with superior quality for sure.

The year 2016 has been a milestone to UMi, as the company grew at an amazing rate and successfully kept delivering quality models one after another. That didn’t go unnoticed by Mediatek, that later proposed UMi two exclusive deals for the first global launch of Helio P20 and X27 processors. But having an advanced processor is not enough. Today, let’s move aside from the performance, and have a look at the design and craftsmanship of the new UMi Powerhouse.

UMi Z: Ultra-thin Metal Body Design

UMi promised to bring aesthetics, quality, and usability to a whole new level. The UMi Z’s metal unibody comes from a single slab of premium aluminum, resulting in an ultra-thin solid design. The company spent months upgrading and perfecting both techniques and hardware to create a unique full metal body design (a premiere for UMi), and some incredibly thin Nano 3D cutting lines on the sides. The ergonomic design of the curves also makes it very comfortable in hand. For colors, UMi chose Gray and Gold to highlight the metallic texture.

Meticulous Craftsmanship

UMi chose a premium full-CNC process to create a solid body within an 8.2mm thickness. They also adopted a reinforced design to increase the plate thickness to over 0.5 mm. Advanced nano injection molding technology largely improves the frame strength and quality while keeping the final weight down to 175g, a great result considering the materials and the big battery.

The entire body – including places you may not notice such as the loudspeaker, microphone and SD card slot – have been polished and chamfered to deliver a shining and smooth touch. Also, the internal space is optimized to allow a better thermal management of the CPU.

UMi Z mobile connectivity

A fundamental challenge of full metal bodies is the quality of antenna signal. Thanks to the big improvements in antenna technologies, the company found an efficient and elegant solution to solve it. They chose the PBT injection molding material, adding two very thin stripes on the full metal body with advanced electrochemical processing technology. This creates deep 3D nano structures on the magnalium surface, tightening the cohesion between the metal and injection molding parts.

