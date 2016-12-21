Buy blackview bv6000s phones

ZUK Edge Uses Displays from Domestic Supplier, Tianma

Lenovo-owned ZUK announced its new flagship, the ZUK Edge, yesterday. The selling point of the phone is its thin bezels which results in the screen accounting for up to 86.4% of the surface area. Most people might have thought ZUK got the supply for the displays from big display companies like Samsung, JDI, or Sharp, but surprisingly the displays were supplied by a local company called TIANMA.

The finding was made by a Weibo user @老爆科技 (Old burst of Science and Technology) who made the discovery using system information app AIDA64. He has berated the company for settling to use locally made displays for a flagship device instead of screens from more popular display manufacturers. AIDA64 even shows the display as having a size of 4.97 inches instead 5.5 inches.

ZUK Edge Display ZUK Edge Display

Some other Weibo users have actually praised Lenovo’s decision to settle for locally manufactured parts as a way to boost the industry and support its growth instead of going to other corporations based outside China.

READ MORE: Lenovo ZUK Edge Unboxing: Black is Beautiful

So far, the ZUK Edge has received positive first impressions reviews. However, an in-depth review will determine if the company’s new Snapdragon 821-toting phone is good enough to win consumers to its side.

Source: Weibo

  • Bility

    I don’t understand why Lenovo decided to go with smaller battery.

    • Rick

      Because of the smaller body? It’s only 143mm high.

      • Wirhout a doubt, it’s thickness has reduced from the Z2 as well. Down to 7.7 now.

      • Bility

        Is the body smaller than the ZUK Z2? They managed to put bigger battery into that. I was really looking forward to this phone being my next phone but I guess not

        • Karly Johnston

          That is also much thicker than Z2 Pro.

  • Qidamin

    Woaaaa! Amazing Zuk! They have been able to fit a 4.97 inches screen into a slim 5.5 screen phone!

    • It always shows 4.97″ on CPU-X for most Chinese phones, no matter how large the display is.
      I have a 6.44″ FHD screen on a device, and it shows up as 4.97″ too.

  • Raky_b

    Hope it is better quality than those on Xiaomi Redmi Pro

  • Hoping this’ll turn out to be a good move as my Zuk Z2 does not have the sunlight legibility found on some LCDs made by local companies. Not sure of the result but it’s interesting to say the least.