Chuwi LapBook 14.1 is Official with $299 Pricing, Attractive Specs

Chuwi has officially unveiled its new notebook, the LapBook 14.1 with an affordable pricing of just $299.

Chuwi LapBook 14.1 was made official on Dec. 22. It features a 14.1-inch IPS display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the 7th generation Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor along with the latest 9th generation Intel HD graphics.

The LapBook 14.1 is not designed for high-end gaming, but it can support titles that require moderate system requirements.

The chipset is supported by 4 GB of RAM and it features a native storage of 64 GB. For connectivity, it is packed with two full-sized USB ports. It also features 2.4/5 GHz dual Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Chuwi LapBook 14.1 comes loaded with Windows 10 Redstone operating system. It features a massive 9,000 mAh Li-polymer battery to keep the lights on.

The laptop has an attractive ultra-thin design that measures 9-20 mm along with 8 mm screen bezels. Its weight is 1.3 kg. The icing on the cake is its $299 affordable pricing. It is now available on preorder with GearBest.

Chuwi had released its first ever laptop named Chuwi LapBook 15.6 in October. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen and includes an Intel X5 series quad-core processor. The LapBook 14.1 is its second notebook iteration that comes with a smaller screen.

The original LapBook features a slightly larger battery of 10,000 mAh. It also features a 2-megapixel camera, a feature that is unavailable on the newer device. Both the laptops have same RAM and storage capacities.

