Giztop Now Has The 128GB Variant of The OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 3T can be referred to as the new Android poster boy. It’s one of the few phones that offers true premium quality and features at an affordable price. Even way more affordable than Google’s own Pixel and Pixel XL.

The OnePlus 3T, apart from being the most powerful phone is also the first OnePlus device to have a 128GB storage variant in addition to the 64GB base model. The extra storage storage will cost you more money if that is the variant you prefer. The US version is priced at $479 (out of stock for now) while the Europe/Asia variant is available for £439/$543. However, online mall Giztop, has it for $549 which is a very fair price if you ask me.

Excluding the large storage, this variant is the same as the 64GB model. It has the same 5.5-inch optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 6GB of RAM, 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 SoC, 16MP rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, and 3400mAh battery.

The bands supported on the Europe/Asia version are B1/3/5/7/8. Do note that only the Gunmetal variant is available.