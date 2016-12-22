Meizu M5 Note $18 off from Lightinthebox (coupon)

The new member of the Note family from Meizu, the Meizu M5 Note became official just two weeks ago. Lightinthebox is making a good offer for the 3GB/32GB model, as it offers a discount coupon to get an extra $18 off the retail price. Right now, the cheapest price on the market is $166 on Aliexpress. By using the coupon CPLGY18 on Lightinthebox you can obtain it for just $149.98. As always, enter the coupon code during checkout to take advantage of the offer.

The Meizu M5 Note features a 5.5″ 1080p display with 450 nits maximum brightness and 403ppi. It comes with the Helio P10 octa-core processor with 3GB /4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB /64GB of storage options that’s expandable up to 128GB. As for the camera the device features a Sony 13MP sensor with PDAF and 0.2 seconds autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 5MP shooter with ArcSoft’s algorithm for better quality images. You get a fingerprint sensor as well, which unlocks in 0.2 seconds. Lastly, the battery is 4000mAh and supports 18W mCharge (fast charging).