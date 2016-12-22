Red Pepper Note 5 Announced: Meizu M5 Note Lookalike!

Chinese company Red Pepper has released a new smartphone which is officially known as Red Pepper Note 5. Red Pepper is better known for manufacture of phone cases but this recent launch perhaps is an indication the company is set to expand its portfolio.

The Red Pepper Note 5 comes with a full-metal body design with 2.5D curved glass over the screen. There is a front fingerprint sensor on the device which unlocks the device in 0.2 secs and the entire design is spot on. Curiously, the Red Pepper Note 5 has a similar design, and specs as the Meizu M5 Note.

Talking about the specs, the Pepper Note 5 sports a 5.5-inch display with 1080 pixel resolution. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P10 MT6755M octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and there is a memory combination of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage on the phone. The device also pack a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with fast charging support.

On the camera end, there is a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash on the smartphone, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Red Pepper Note 5 equally comes with full network support and on the software end it runs YunOS 5.1.

The Red Pepper Note 5 comes in gold color only and carries an affordable 999 Yuan price tag. Reservations are already being accepted for the device but the smartphone will officially go on sale on December 28.