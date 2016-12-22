Ulefone Gemini Pro will feature Helio X27 and triple 13MP cameras For $199.99

Ulefone has released so many budget phones this year after the Ulefone Future, leaving consumers to guess if they have given up the high-end market. But actually, several high-end projects have been ongoing at Ulefone. And will come out intensively in early 2017.

The first of them will be Ulefone Gemini Pro, a dual camera device packing the Helio X27 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Both back cameras will be 13MP while the front camera will have the same resolution. Running Android 7.0, the Gemini Pro will sport a metal unibody with the fingerprint scanner on the front panel, under the 5.5″ display. Also, Quick Charge and USB Type-C will be present.

Offering such top-rank specs, Ulefone plans to price the Gemini Pro at only $199.99. Perhaps the best deal we will see in a period of time. So far, this project is nearing production and it will hit the market after the Chinese Spring Festival.