Xiaomi Mi Home Ad Shows Wide Range of Products in a Futuristic Galaxy Year 112899 AD

Xiaomi has released a new promotional video that not only advertises its new products but also its physical retail location that is dubbed as Mi Home.

Xiaomi Mi Home Ad

The promotional video has a futuristic touch as it is set in Galaxy Year 1128992 AD. It shows that the company has invited World Order Humanoids from another time to visit their Mi Home. Just to let you know, World Order is a famous Japanese band who are known for their choreographed robotic performances.

It shows the reaction of humanoids who handle the various Xiaomi products that are packed with tech breakthroughs. Well, what are the futuristic devices in the video?

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Mi Mix concept phone, Mi Band 2, Mi VR headset, Mi Scooter, Mi TV, and Mi Notebook Air are some of the things that can be seen handled by the humanoids.

Why has Xiaomi released such a video? We are not sure, but it certainly tells that Xiaomi is not just a smartphone manufacturing company and makes a wide range of devices.

Just as Xiaomi has millions of satisfied customers on earth, in the same way, the humanoids can be seen happily walking out of Mi Home with futuristic tech devices to their world.

Have you purchased any of the futuristic Xiaomi devices?