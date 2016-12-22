Xiaomi Mi5S 3GB/64GB $28 off from Gearbest

Big discounts for Xiaomi products are showing up the last days for the Christmas celebration. One of them comes from Gearbest, the largest Chinese online retailer and it is about Xiaomi Mi5S Silver. Gearbest offers the coupon Mi5sGG to help you drop the price from $329.99 to $301.99. The promotion will be available until the end of the month.

The smallest of the premium Mi5S Series features a 5.15″ display with 1080p resolution. Also, it is the first to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that sits under the front glass. So, no more physical buttons. In addition, the Xiaomi Mi 5S comes with the powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset, which is the upgraded version of the already powerful Snapdragon 820.

The camera is another highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 5S. The phone comes with a 12MP Sony IMX378 1/2.3″ 1.55um sensor. Since the sensor size is bigger, the phone is able to capture stellar photos, even at night. However, it is a single sensor camera, unlike the Plus edition that has dual camera. Up front, you get a 4MP Ultrapixel camera with f/2.o aperture, 80 degree wide angle lens, facial recognition etc. The battery is 3200mAh and has support for QC 3.o.