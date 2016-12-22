Xiaomi Mi5S Plus Gold offer from TomTop Spain Warehouse (coupon)

Usually Chinese eShops have warehouses located in China and most of the orders dispatch from there. TomTop, is one of the few eShops that also have warehouses located in Europe. So, for all its customers in the EU, TomTop offers a $37 off the price of the Xiaomi Mi5S Plus. The offer is about the Gold version and the highest configuration of 6GB/128GB. As always, just use the coupon XM5S during checkout to receive the discount.

The Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus comes with the powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset with two memory options 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The RAM is LPDDR4 and the storages are UFS 2.0 standard. The display is a 5.7″ FHD covered with 2.5D Glass. This version, features 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 3800mAh battery capacity with QC 3.0.

As for the camera, there is a dual camera with 13MP sensors on the back, one color and one B&W. It supports RAW format images and 4K video at 30 fps. The front is a 4MP Ultrapixel with 2um pixels, f/2.0 and 80-degree wide angle lens.