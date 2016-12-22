Xiaomi Piston Fresh is a 29 Yuan ($4) In-Ear Headphones with Aluminium Chambers

Xiaomi, today, released a new model in its Piston headphone line called the Piston Fresh. The new in-ear headphones sports aluminium chambers with a 3rd generation damping system and is available in five different colors.

The metal chamber of the Piston Fresh is made of anodized aluminium alloy that is passed through a sandblasting process which giving it a scratch-resistant, anti-fingerprint, and non-slip feel. The tips are covered with silicone earbuds and are available in two sizes: small and large.

The 3rd generation damping system uses a separate airflow system for the front and back chambers. The air comes in through the front chamber and exits through the rear chamber. The damping system helps to optimize the tri-band performance.

Xiaomi’s Piston Fresh has an in-line control that features a microphone and a button that can be used to play and pause what you are listening to and can also be used to answer and end calls.

RELATED: Xiaomi Releases Piston Pro In-Ear Headphones

The Piston Fresh is available in black, silver, blue, purple and pink and costs just 29 yuan (~$4).