Blackview BV6000 Android 7 OTA coming on Saturday

Blackview is a company with mainly budget devices. But as we have commented on earlier posts, Chinese manufacturers are starting to pay more and more attention to their aftersales support. So, Blackview is the first smartphone maker to give a batch release of OTA update to android 7.0. On December 24th, 3000 Blackview BV6000 users will get the Android 7.0 OTA update. Take it as a Christmas gift for the existing customers of the company.

To provide a better user experience to users, the OTA update for Android 7.0 will roll out step by step. The first batch is 3000 users whose feedback the company will use to check that all is ok. If all goes well, after 1-2 weeks later the update will be rolled out to more users until all devices have received it.

As the company informed us, only devices with the 20161025 ROM version will be able to the receive Android 7.0 OTA update. So, if you want to receive the update as soon as it’s ready, update now to the latest firmware.