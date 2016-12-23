MGCOOL Explorer 2 will come with a touchscreen

MGCOOL has been doing rather well in sports camera field. The Explorer 1, Cam360, and Explorer Pro all have high performance/price ratio. The company has also been in constant pursuit of higher technology and focuses on innovation. Constantly adding more resources to the research on action cameras, providing more convenience and ease of use for outdoor sports.

Days ago, the news reported that the company is planning to release the MGCOOL Explorer 2, the second generation of Explorer series. Its greatest feature is the introduction of the touch-screen design. In the current market, only GoPro Hero series and Yi 4K camera have feature a touch screen.

The Explorer 2 will have a 2″ built-in multi-touch LCD screen on the back of the camera. Nevertheless, this will not affect its waterproofing capabilities. The maximum depth to which the camera can function, is 30 meters (provided that the special waterproof cover is used). The touch screen will enable its users to set shooting parameters directly from the screen. Much more convenient than using your smartphone.

Form ore information on MGCOOL products, visit their official Facebook Page.