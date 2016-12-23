Real photos of Elephone S7 show its beauty

Elephone S7 has been in the news daily since the first rumors emerged. The problem is that it mainly appears in renderings. Yes, it is beautiful, but how much exactly?

How many real pictures of S7 have you seen? Even the simplest photo of the device seems stunning. Just take the shot casually and the photo reveals its beauty.

Recently we happened to get some real photos of Elephone S7. The lumia rays are a result of the light reflecting on the glossy surface of the phone.

These lumia waves are one of the device’s most recognizable features. The backcover is manufactured using a 15-layer complicated processes. The company says that the inspiration of the clean, smooth backcover design came from the water.

Also, Elephone recently released a limited edition of the S7 with the Helio X27 on board and 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

You can purchase the S7 directly from Elephone’s eshop or its official resellers who you can find here.