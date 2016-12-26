Meizu Box Gets a Price Increase: Attributed to Increase in Cost of Materials

Last month Meizu entered into the android TV Box market with its Meizu Box which has a unique triangular design that makes it stand out from the plethora of android TV boxes already in the market. The Meizu Box runs a special version of Flyme OS called Flyme for TV which is based on Android Marshmallow. When it launched, it was priced at ¥299 (~$43) but the news now is that it will get bumped up to ¥399 (~$57).

The announcement was made on Meizu’s official Weibo page where Meizu attributed the increase in price of the device to an increase in the cost of materials. The price change has already been effected on the official store.

Meizu’s TV Box has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of built-in storage, a quad-core cortex-A53 processor clocked at 2GHz and a Mali 450 GPU. There is dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and it has an HDMI port, a USB port, and an Ethernet port. The Meizu Box which comes with a remote that has voice controls, supports 4K video playback and Dolby Digital.

For a new price of ¥399 (~$57), you might be better off getting the Xiaomi Mi Box which has double the RAM and runs Android TV instead of Meizu’s China-focused Flyme for TV.