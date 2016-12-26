Meizu M5S Gets 3C Certification, Sports 4GB RAM and an Octa-Core SoC

Meizu has a new phone in the works and it should hit the market soon since it has gotten its 3C certification and also been cleared at TENAA. The phone which is listed as having two separate models M612Q and M612M which have the same specifications is presumed to be the Meizu M5S.

The Meizu M5S doesn’t look much different from the recently released Meizu M5 Note. It has the same antenna line design at the back and has its camera, LED flash, and Meizu logo in the same position. The only difference is up front where the proximity sensor and front facing camera are positioned differently.

Specification details of the Meizu M5S reveals that it has a 5.2-inch 720p display, a 1.3GHz octa-core processor, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 2930mAh battery. The phone will also be available in multiple RAM (2/3/4GB) and ROM (16/32/64GB) variants when it launches.

The M5S runs Android Marshmallow and even with its small battery comes in at 8.4mm thick. Meizu is expected to release the phone in silver, gray, gold, and rose gold color options. There is no news about the date of release yet but early January seems to be the best bet.

