MGCOOL Explorer 2 Has Smaller Size and Higher Quality

After some huge leaks, MGCOOL has finally taken the wraps off its new Explorer 2 and announced that the Explorer 2 will support 4K H.265/HEVC recording.

With the smaller size and higher quality, H.265/HEVC codec has become more and more popular codec used by more camcorder brands, like GoPro Hero 5.

What is H.265 codec?

H.265, whose full name is High Efficiency Video Coding, is a new video coding standard that specifies how to decode video, which is the successor to Advanced Video Coding (AVC), also known as H.264.

It is developed by the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), and the first version of the standard was completed, approved, and published in 2013. The second version was completed and approved in 2014 and published in early 2015, and includes format range extensions, scalable coding extensions (SHVC), and multi-view extensions (MV-HEVC).

Advantages of H.265 Codec

As data-intensive as HD is, 4K is even worse.HEVC’s main advantage over H.264/AVC is that it offers roughly double the compression ratio for the similar quality, though compression efficiency results vary depending on the type of content and the encoder settings, at typical consumer video distribution bit rates. This means that a video file encoded with HEVC can occupy half the storage space of its H.264 equivalent with no noticeable change in quality.

Moreover, when compressed to the same file size or bit rate as H.264, H.265 delivers significantly better visual quality. Sounds pretty good, isn’t it?

Now we know well that how is H.265 superior to H.264. Without doubt, Explorer 2 will offer its users with better experience by reducing file size with original quality being remained.