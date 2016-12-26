Nokia Android Phone Leaks: Nokia D1 / E1 Sketches Surface, Reveals Design

Fresh reports suggest that Nokia may announce Nokia D1 and E1 smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. The leaked sketches of the smartphones have now surfaced.

The rumor mill has revealed a lot about Nokia D1C midrange smartphone that is speculated to get unleashed at MWC 2017. However, there are new rumors starting that another Nokia smartphone dubbed as Nokia E1 will also get unveiled at the event.

The leaked sketches of Nokia D1 and Nokia E1 are said to have surfaced from a well-known source that has a good track record of revealing leaked information of prototype leaks from Nokia and Microsoft in the past.

The rumored Nokia D1C (aka D1) would be arriving in two variants. Fresh speculations suggest that the Nokia E1 may be lower-end version of the Nokia D1C midrange smartphone. A distinct ‘NOKIA’ logo can be clearly seen on the top right of the leaked sketches both the phones.

The Nokia D1 seems to have rounded edges whereas E1 has squared edges. The placement of selfie camera and proximity sensor suggest that is offers a better symmetrical design. It appears that it does not feature a physical Home button.

The Nokia E1 seems to sport a design that is similar to Lumia 830/925. It sports a physical Home button that may house a fingerprint scanner. It also appears that upper and lower edges are equipped with dual antennas.

Nokia D1C Specifications, Price

The Nokia D1C is pegged to be available in two versions that will feature different display sizes, RAM and camera configurations. The smaller model is expected to house a 5-inch full HD display, 2 GB of RAM, and 13-megapixel rear shooter.

The larger Nokia D1C is expected to house a 5.5-inch display, 3 GB of RAM and 16-megapixel rear snapper. Both the models are expected to be powered 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 processor.

Other common features include Android 7.0 Nougat and 8-megapixel fixed focus selfie camera. The Nokia D1C with 2 GB of RAM is expected to cost 999 Yuan ($144) and the 3 GB RAM model is likely to cost 1,299 Yuan ($187).

The rumored specs of Nokia E1 smartphone is unavailable. However, as mentioned above it is likely that the lower-end Nokia D1C variant may launch as Nokia E1.