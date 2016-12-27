Elephone S7 makes for a perfect New Year gift
1. Elephone S7 is the only phone with both Helio X20 processor and the most budget price: $169.99
2. Equipped with not only the powerful Helio X20 chip but also with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the highest configuration
3. High screen-to-body ratio. It is a 5.5″ 1080p in-cell display with non-existent bezels on the sides
4. Fast charging allows for 50% battery charging within 45 minutes
5. Many software features such as eye mode, sun screen and split screen guarantee a seamless user experience
6. Home button also serves as fingerprint sensor on the front ,off-screen wake-up is supported and also comes with E-touch 2.0 gesture feature
7. With design playing a big role when choosing a device, the lumia waves created by a complicated 15 layers process offer a stunning visual effect.
To sum up, If you want to gift a beautiful yet affordable flagship to someone, then Elephone S7 is the choice to go for. You can find it here.