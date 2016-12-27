Elephone S7 makes for a perfect New Year gift

As 2017 is just around the corner, everybody wants to reward himself with a gift to make up for the hard working year that passed. Or maybe surprise your loved ones with some nice gifts. Today, among dozens of smartphones, one of the most impressive in terms of design and cost/performance ratio is the Elephone S7. Below are a few reasons we would choose the S7 as a New Year gift.

1. Elephone S7 is the only phone with both Helio X20 processor and the most budget price: $169.99

2. Equipped with not only the powerful Helio X20 chip but also with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the highest configuration

3. High screen-to-body ratio. It is a 5.5″ 1080p in-cell display with non-existent bezels on the sides

4. Fast charging allows for 50% battery charging within 45 minutes

5. Many software features such as eye mode, sun screen and split screen guarantee a seamless user experience

6. Home button also serves as fingerprint sensor on the front ,off-screen wake-up is supported and also comes with E-touch 2.0 gesture feature

7. With design playing a big role when choosing a device, the lumia waves created by a complicated 15 layers process offer a stunning visual effect.

To sum up, If you want to gift a beautiful yet affordable flagship to someone, then Elephone S7 is the choice to go for. You can find it here.