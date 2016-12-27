Geekbuying 2016 Year-end Promotion on smartphones

As expected, one after another, big Chinese retailers are unveiling their year-end promotions. Just like Gearbest, Geekbuying has its own lost of top smartphones on offer for the New Year celebration. The event is divided into 5 sections. Those include the Top-10 smartphones in terms of sales for 2016. The rest are best price deals, hot brand sales, clearance sales as well as sales on Spain Warehouse.

Undoubtedly, the device that stands out in the Top-10 section, is the OnePlus 3. The 6GB beast with SD820 SoC, is the previous flagship from OnePlus. With a starting price of $399 it became a big hit for the company. You can find it on GeekBuying for $379.99.

Our pick for the best price category would be the Leagoo M5 Plus. Its $79.99 price tag, makes it the most VFM device out there. It features a 5.5″ display, LTE support as well as fingerprint sensor. Add to that the 2GB RAM and you have a fully featured device for under $80.

On the other hand, if 5.5″ are not enough for you, you can go for the 6.44″ Xiaomi Mi Max. The 3GB/32GB version is available for only $179.99. For just that amount, you get a huge FHD display, fingerprint sensor support and 4850mAh battery. What more could someone ask for? Also, make sure that you take a look at the 5.5″ AMOLED display Xiaomi Redmi Pro. It is available for $189.99 for the 3GB/64GB Gold version.

Of course, not all categories offer the latest models. The clearance section has some of the best models that are now considered “old”. These include the Elephone P8000, Meizu Metal, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 as well as the Meizu MX5. All of them are powerful enough, even for today’s standards.

Lastly, Geekbuying offers discounts on selected items on its Spain Warehouse inventory. This is not very common, as overseas warehouses have extra costs such as import taxes and housing. Our pick is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 International Version with the SD650 SoC for $159.99.

To see all the available offers, just visit the dedicated promotion page below.