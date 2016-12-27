Jingdong’s JDTab Released: 2K Display, Large Battery, Flyme OS & More!

The tablet market seems to be getting edged out by large display sporting smartphones but that has not stopped China’s e-commerce outfit, Jingdong (JD.com) from making its own attempt at producing tablets. Jingdong has officially launched a new tablet called JDtab and it is even up for grabs already on Jingdong mall were reservations have commenced.

The JDtab is said to be the product of a collaboration between Jingdong, Meizu, Harman Kardon, Foxconn and LeEco. The tablet comes with a very surprising specs lineup that tend to push it away from the mid-budget category even though it carries a mid-budget price tag. The most outstanding features should be the Meizu Flyme OS and built-in Harman Kardon audio speakers it packs.

Specifications & Hardwares

JDtab comes with an all-metal body made of high strength aluminum manufactured using CNC process. Foxconn did the manfacturing so the design of the Jingdong tablet, though simple but it comes out sleek. The tablet also comes with custom Harman Kardon audio speakers which supports Hi-Hi sound quality.

The tablet sports a 7.85-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and 325ppi. The sleek tablet is equipped with a 2GHz quad-core processor but the model name is not known presently. The memory on the tablet is combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the camera end, there is a cool 8MP rear camera sensor with LED flash and up front, the JDtab packs a 5MP front-facing camera for decent looking selfies. There is also a large 6200mAh battery crammed under the hood. The tablet also comes with LeEco’s music/video services with free VIP membership for 1 year. And on the software aspect, it runs on Meizu Flyme OS which is based on Android OS.

Pricing

Despite its rich specs lineup, the JDtab carries a modest price tag of 1499 yuan ($215) and is up for pre-orders already on Jingdong Mall.