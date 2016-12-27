LG G6 Leaks: 3D Renders Video, Specs Hint No Modular Design Seen, No Removable Battery

LG G5 with its modular design and accessories failed to impress buyers. Now, fresh LG G6 3D renders suggest that the LG G6 will not be featuring a modular design.

Well-known leakster, @OnLeaks, has revealed a new set of LG G6 3D renders. The LG G6 render video has been created on the basis of factory CAD images. The leaked renders clearly indicate that the LG G6 will be lacking modular design.

The LG G5 did not attract many buyers mainly because of its hefty price tag. Moreover, customers had to spend additional money to buy different accessories for it. Since the LG G5 is dubbed as a failure by the critics, the South Korean company may not want to commit the same mistake again this year.

Recent rumors have hinted that the LG G6 would be adopting a water-resistant chassis made up of metal and glass. It may not feature a removable battery.

LG G6 Rumors: Specifications, Features

The LG G6 is expected to sport a flat 5.3-inch quad HD display. Like major flagships of 2017, the G6 is also pegged to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC. The SoC would be supported by 6 GB of RAM.

The smartphone would be equipped with dual camera system enabled with dual-LED flash on its rear panel. It will come with support for Bokeh effect. The rear panel will house a fingerprint reader that may double up as a power button.

The bottom side of the smartphone may house a USB Type-C and the topside is expected to feature a 3.5 mm audio jack. It may carry support for wireless charging. For added security, it may also include an iris scanner.

LG G6 to Arrive Earlier than Samsung Galaxy S8

The LG G series flagships are one of the major rivals of Samsung’s Galaxy S series flagships. In the past years, Galaxy S series smartphones have always launched earlier than LG G series phones.

The LG G5 that was unveiled in February this year was available for purchase in April in the U.S. However, it seems that the LG G6 would be available for purchase earlier than Galaxy S8.

LG is expected to announce the LG G6 flagship at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February and make it available for buying soon after its launch. Rumors have it that the Samsung Galaxy S8 release date has been pushed to April which indicates LG G6 would be available in the market one month prior to S8.

