MGCOOL Explorer 2 adopts H.265/HEVC codec for smaller size and higher quality video

After some huge leaks, MGCOOL has finally taken the wraps off its new MGCOOL Explorer 2 and announced that it will support 4K H.265/HEVC recording. Delivering smaller size and higher quality videos, H.265/HEVC codec has become more and more popular codec among many camcorder brands, like GoPro.

What is the H.265 codec in MGCOOL Explorer 2?

H.265, short for “High Efficiency Video Coding”, is a new video coding standard that specifies how to decode video. It is the successor of Advanced Video Coding (AVC), a.k.a. H.264. It is developed by the Joint Collaborative Team on Video Coding (JCT-VC), and the first version of the standard was completed, approved, and published in 2013. The second version was completed and approved in 2014 and published in early 2015, and includes format range extensions, scalable coding extensions (SHVC), and multi-view extensions (MV-HEVC).

Advantages of H.265 Codec

If HD video is data-intensive, 4K is even worse. HEVC’s main advantage over H.264/AVC is that it offers roughly double the compression ratio for the similar quality. Though compression efficiency results vary depending on the type of content and the encoder settings. This means that a video file with HEVC encoding can occupy half the storage space of its H.264 equivalent. And the quality remains almost the same.

Moreover, when compressed to the same file size or bit rate as H.264, H.265 delivers significantly better visual quality. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Elephone Explorer 2 adopts H.265 encoding to offer its users a better experience by reducing file size with original quality.