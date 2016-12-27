Three sub-$100 budget phones promotion on Tomtop (coupon)

As the New Year is approaching, TomTop has a different promotional event to offer for all of those who don’t want to spend a fortune for a smartphone, or just want to make a great gift to someone. Three smartphones with great specs for under $100 is the perfect excuse to spend money.

CUBOT Z100 Pro on TomTop, $94.99 (Product Link)

CUBOT Z100 Pro with high-density aerial aluminum-magnesium alloy mid frame anf one-time forging, makes the device firm, stable and durable. Apart from that, you get a 5″ display, quad-core SoC and 3GB RAM. Use the coupon CUBOTX during checkout for $12 discount.

UMi London on TomTop, $69.99 (Product Link)

UMi London is powered by MTK6580 1.3GHz fast processor ensuring high performance and reduced battery consumption. Featuring Dual T2X-1 toughened glass on the front, its ideal for younger ages that are clumsy and drop their device frequently. Use the coupon UMILONDON for $10 discount.

Leagoo M5 on TomTop, $76.99 (Product Link)

The best-seller from Leagoo, the cheapest 2GB RAM device features a 5″ HD display and a fingerprint sensor as well. Use the coupon LEAGOOMX during checkout for $10 discount.