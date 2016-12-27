Year-end Top Brands smartphone sale from Gearbest

Christmas came and passed and now it is time for the New Year celebration promotions to start popping up. As always, Gearbest is one of the most reliable eshops when it comes to promotional events. This time, the year-end event includes top brand smartphones at great prices. The brands included are Xiaomi, Meizu, Lenovo, Ulefone, Asus, Leagoo and UMi. Also, there are smartwatches and accessories available.

Xiaomi smartphone offers

The most popular Chinese manufacturer is present as always, with its latest flagship, the Mi 5S Plus at $429.99, although the Mi 5 seems like a better deal at $259.99. If you want something more affordable, you can go with the Redmi 4 for $125.99.

Meizu smartphone offers

If you dislike big displays and want to buy a cool 5-incher, then Meizu M3 is a decent buy as it cost only $108.99. On the other hand, if you want a 5.5″ flagship with Helio X20, the Meizu MX6 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is a must at $249.99.

Ulefone smartphone offers

Ulefone is a respected manufacturer with great devices at great prices and this promotion is no exception. Our pick is the Ulefone Power with 6050mAh battery and real wood on the backcover. Or you can go for the sub-$100 Ulefone Tiger with 4200mAh battery and 2GB RAM.

Asus smartphone offers

Asus is one of the companies that widely use Intel CPUs on their devices and the Asus Zenfone 2 with 4GB RAM and FHD is maybe the most affordable 4GB RAM device right now as it costs just $139.99. If you want a smaller display with fingerprint support and 3GB RAM, go for the Zenfone Pegasus 3 for $159.99.

Leagoo smartphone offers

Another budget manufacturer that delivers decent devices with higher than their price specs, Leagoo offers the T1 Plus phablet for just $109.99 or the latest premium built Venture 1 for $159.99.

UMi smartphone offers

UMi, that just recently was renamed to Umidigi, released an impressive lineup of devices this year. One of the is UMi Plus that sells for $179.99. Also, the UMi Diamond with toughened glass on the front costs just $99.99.

Lastly, there is a wide variety of smartwatches such as No1 G5+ and Zelblaze Blitz with SIM support that double as a phone also. In addition, accessories from $1.59 are available.