What special benefits does Android 7.0 bring to Elephone C1 Max?

As you already know, the new 6″ beast from Elephone is around the corner and is expected to make its appearance any time now. The company informed us of the fact that it will come with Android 7.0 preinstalled. Usually, Elephone sticks with pure Android builds with minimum to none modifications. Let’s see what Android Nougat brings to the Elephone C1 Max.

Lower consumption of power and data

Doze now helps save battery power even when you’re on the move. So your device will still go into low power usage while you carry it in your pocket or purse. Besides, when Data Saver is turned on, apps in the background won’t be able to access cellular data.

Overall improvement of security

With powerful layers of security and encryption and new added functions, such as Seamless Updates, File-based Encryption and Direct Boot, Elephone C1 Max could better isolate and protect files for individual users on your device. Moreover, with Direct Boot, starting your device will be faster and apps run securely even before you enter your password.

Be in two places at once

Now you can switch between apps with a double tap, and run two apps side by side. So go ahead and watch a movie while texting, edit two files together or read a recipe with your timer open. With Elephone C1 Max, you could work much more efficiently.

More personalized settings and smarter notifications

Mini conversations within your notifications let you reply on the fly – without opening any app. With Bundled Notifications, you can see what’s new at a glance. Simply tap to expand and view more info without having to open the app. Also, on elePhone C1 Max, you can change not only the size of the text, but also the size of the icons.

More information will soon be available here.