Specification Details of Samsung Exynos 8895 Leaked

Samsung is known for making processors for companies like Apple and Qualcomm but it also manufactures its own ARM-based SoC under the Exynos line. Samsung is currently manufacturing the Snapdragon 835 for Qualcomm using its own 10nm FinFet process. It’s new chip, the Exynos 8895 is also based on the same 10nm process and more details of the upcoming processor have been released.

The Exynos 8895 will come in two variants – the Exynos 8895M and the Exynos 8895V. The differences between both chips are in the clock speeds and GPUs. The Exynos 8895M will be clocked at 2.5GHz and will use a G71 MP20 GPU, while the Exynos 8895V will be clocked at 2.3GHz and will sport a G71 MP18 GPU.

Both chips will use a combination of Mongoose M2 and Cortex A53 CPU architecture, and will have their GPUs clocked at 550MHz. The Exynos 8895 will have Cat. 12 LTE speeds, support 4K displays, and UFS 2.1 storage but sadly still won’t have CDMA support.

Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC is expected to be released in the second quarter of 2017 which is around the time the Galaxy S8 has been rumored to be announced. So like Samsung has always done, we will be having two variants of their phones come 2017 – a version with the Exynos 8895 chip and another with the Snapdragon 835 chip.