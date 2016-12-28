UMiDIGI Z Pro: First Mediatek smartphone with 26MP Dual-lens Camera

Yesterday we learned about the existence of the UMIDIGI Z PRO, The first UMi Phone under the new UMIDIGI logo. The first phone of the new era of the company is Z Pro, which features the same specs as UMi Z. But it also adds a very appealing dual-lens Camera setup with two 13MP cameras. A premiere among Mediatek’s phones.

Dual-lens Cameras with Sony IMX258 13MP+ 13MP sensors and 13 MP Selfie Shooter with Soft Light

UMiDIGI Z Pro is not holding back on camera department. It features dual 13MP Cameras with SONY IMX258 sensors on the back with Dual ISP laser and with a 13MP Samsung sensor with Soft Light on the front for perfect selfies. UMIDIGI Z Pro is the first ever Mediatek device which reaches the elite of dual camera phones. Only very few models worldwide from very well known brands offer this kind of quality of the sensors, but their price is way higher.

What is the purpose of a dual camera phone?

Right now, there are two implementations of dual camera setups. The first is the one Apple uses in iPhone 7 Plus, where the secondary lens is a telephoto that is used for optical zoom as well as for measuring depth of field around the object to create a Bokeh effect. The second, is the approach of Huawei, where the second lens has a B&W sensor that helps in low light conditions as well as making colors more vibrant and accurate.

UMiDIGI chose to go with the first approach. So, when you shoot a portrait for example, the second lens will measure the depth of field around the main object. And then -with the help of software- it will blur the background creating a Bokeh effect.

TOP Dual-lens Flagship in the current market UMiDIGI Z Pro iPhone 7 Plus Huawei P9 Honor 8 Xiaomi Mi5S Plus 13MP+13MP 12MP+12MP 12MP+12MP 12MP+12MP 13MP+13MP MTK Helio X27 Deca-core 2.6Ghz A9 1.85Ghz Kirin 955 2.5Ghz Kirin 950 2.3Ghz Snapdragon 821 2.35Ghz 3780 2900 3000 3000 3800 Yes No Yes Yes Yes $329.99 $769 $786 $527 First Dual-lens flagship from MTK First Dual-lens flagship from Apple First Dual-lens flagship from Kirin First Dual-lens flagship from Snapdragon

UMiDIGI is very confident about the Z Pro. Specifications are top ones on every department, nevertheless, price remains reasonable. You can purchase the UMiDIGI Z Pro for $329.99. It may be the most expensive device from the company so far, but it still is a midrange price for a flagship device.

Lastly, UMi Z, the single camera version of Z PRO is listed for $279.99. The presale starts on January 4th, with an impressive 60$ discount if you subscribe to the Umi Z activity on this page. Mind you that discounted units are limited!