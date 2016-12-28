Wireless HTC Vive 2 Might Launch at CES 2017: Screen Resolution Expected to be Upgraded

HTC might not be doing so well in the smartphone market but their HTC Vive VR headset is currently the best device you can get if you are considering getting into PC-connected virtual reality.

HTC first announced the Vive at 2015 edition of MWC, but it wasn’t available for purchase until April of this year. Now it appears that the Taiwanese company might announce the Vive 2 at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Reports from local media in Taiwan, the HTC Vive 2 will be able to sync wirelessly with compatible PCs out of the box. It will also have its refresh rate bumped from 90Hz to 120Hz and its resolution raised from 1080 x 1200 for each eye to 4K per eye.

If the HTC Vive 2 does get announced next week, then we should expect the original HTC Vive to get a discount.

