FENwatch White & Blue Porcelain Smartwatch approaching 60% funding on Kickstarter

Are you looking for a cool gift? Usually it should be not only beautiful, but also have a special meaning. FENwatch tries to combine these well with its unique white and blue porcelain watch. Mixing classical inheritance and fashion trends smartly, the FENwatch is trying to get its funding on Kickstarter.

FENwatch has achieved 60% backing on Kickstarter so far in just 3 days. It also made a perfect performance in Times Square, featured in the Crowdfunding Center, YAHOO, MarketWatch, Seeking Alpha, wearable magazine etc. FENwatch is a brand new smartwatch, blending the Chinese and Western cultures together, the elegant fashion with the most modern technology, art and culture together.

The front of the watch is made of ceramic, making it stand out among other watches in the market today. From shaping the clay to drawing the unique designs, over 80 different processes are involved in progressing from raw material to finished product. Also, hand painting each dial provides each watch with a unique personality and history, allowing each wearer to maintain their individuality.

The rest of the FENwatch body is made out of 316L Stainless Steel, K1 glass with sapphire coating, clear, hard and wear-resistant. FENwatch unique movement put Swiss precision gears and smart technology together giving the watch functionality and system stability. Integrating traditional craftsmanship with modern technology in one thing. A long battery life is another and the FENwatch can last up to 365 days. Also, it is easy to replace the battery and you never need to charge.

The FENwatch app is available for iOS and Android and has all the basic features of a regular smart wearable inside its unique body. Meanwhile, it comes with features such as UV monitoring, sleep monitoring, activity management and step tracker. In addition, you can control your camera remotely, get notified about calls, reject a call and locate you phone. Ensuring that all the vital health data are being tracked, makes the life management more effective and convenient, makes interacting in a natural and enjoyable experience.

To see the funding campaign on Kickstarter, just visit this page.