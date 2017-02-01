Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Newer Version of Redmi Note 4 May Come with Snapdragon 625, New Antenna Design & Cheaper Price

by Habeeb Onawole

The international variant of the Redmi Note 4 sports a Snapdragon 625 processor unlike the Chinese variant which has a Mediatek Helio X20 chip. According to an internal source, the Chinese market might be getting a Snapdragon version too.

The source says Xiaomi is planning to release a new Redmi Note 4 for the Chinese market that will feature a Snapdragon 625 SoC. That just sounds like the international variant will be available in China, right? Actually there is more to it than just the chip. Apart from the new processor, the phone will also be getting a new antenna design and will use a new manufacturing process which is less expensive.

The cheaper manufacturing process means the new Redmi Note 4 may be priced less, falling between the range of ¥900 – ¥1300 (~$131 – $189).

The news of a newer model isn’t much of a surprise. If you remember, when the Redmi Note 3 was released back in November of 2015, it launched with a Helio X10 chip. Fast forward to February 2016, Xiaomi released a Snapdragon 650 variant and later stopped production of the Mediatek model. Chances are that the Helio X20 Redmi Note 4 will face the same fate. The Snapdragon variant of the Redmi Note 3 not only came with a better processor but also featured SD card support and an upgraded camera.

If Xiaomi continues this tradition, some folks might decide to rather wait for a few months for the Snapdragon variant instead of rushing to buy the Mediatek model.

  • So, the India cheap version. Snap 625. A glorified Helio X10 on 14nm, Worse than Snap 650 and Helio X20. Top and bottom made of plastic.Sad.

    • Rick Flair

      The battery life will be immense at least with the 625 + 4000mah. The Note 3 pro is better anyway plus available in India right? why would anyone buy the rn4 anyway?

      • Who knows. And yes i had in mind the efficiency, but the performance cost its a bit high. Its a step back to RN2 level of performance.

    • Gousgounis

      SD 625 uses 14nm FINfit technology which is 2 generation newer than 24nm which make 625 more efficient. It consumes less battery and also heats very less.
      Initially SD650 will perform little bit faster than SD625 but after heating up you may find SD650 lags in heavy tasks.

      • I already know its 14nm. And the 650 its a 28nm SoC. You are getting Redmi Note 2 level of performance and you are happy because the battery will last 2 or 3 hours more? Also the 650 doesnt have overheating problems, it can work pretty well and offer very good performance most of the time. I dont mind getting more performance at cost of some battery life. In the end for most of the people its better a good experience using their smartphone than a few more hours of battery.

  • Saku

    If this hit China resellers, I will order one all-black variant.

    • Wolvie

      You better wait at least 6 months before you buy as those china online re-sellers will jack up the price very high when it is still new launch.

      Btw you better wait for redmi 2 pro, looks like it got much better hardware specification (at least on the paper).

      • Wolvie

        Sorry got typo should be Redmi Pro 2 (NOT the oldie redmi 2 pro)