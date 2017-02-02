LG G6 Real Live Machine Leaks, Reveals Dual Rear Cameras, Glass Body

While the Chinese smartphone market is on holidays, LG is obviously one of the beneficiaries of the huge media attention that has been diverted from China this week. The upcoming LG G6 flagship has courted lots of media attention and that seems not to be on the verge of abating. We keep getting more leaks and the latest happens to be the real live photo of the G6. Yeah, finally we get to see what the flagship phone looks like in real life.

The leaked live shot of the flagship shows only the rear view of the flagship but it looks stunning all the same. The render shows that the G6 will indeed sport a horizontally aligned dual-lens rear camera setup with the dual-tone LED flash sitting in between both lenses. There is also a fingerprint sensor located at the rear, just under the rear camera. Another prominent feature on display is the glossy looking body the device packs. The metal body frame is said to be covered with glass and it indeed looks premium. Finally, just at the bottom part of the rear, the model name G6 is engraved on the all-black body.

You can check out our previous articles on the LG G6 to get the full specs details of the device. The device is set to be unveiled at MWC 2017 on February 26 and LG had already sent out press invites for the event.

