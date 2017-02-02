Love your selfie more with the 16MP front camera on Elephone P25

Elephone P25 has been in the news quite frequently lately. Almost every aspect of the device is already in the news. And since there is little room for differentiation between so many devices available, every manufacturer tries to give a little extra to its users. For that reason, the Elephone P25 will feature an enormous 16MP front facing camera. It will make you love your selfie a little more.

The front-facing camera of Elephone P25 will sport a Samsung 16MP sensor that teams up with the new optimized algorithm and the end result is the ever sharper and more vibrant selfies with natural-looking skin tones. In addition, the front-camera may be very good, but the rare camera is even better, as always. On the back of Elephone P25 there is a 21MP camera.

Besides the cameras, Elephone P25 will feature Helio P25 Octa-core processor in an all-metal enclosure. Also, there will be different version, with the highest being the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Lastly, the will be a 3600mAh battery and it will come with Android Nougat out of the box.

Footprints should not be the only thing left during your trip, make yourself the most beautiful scene in the photo. More information will soon be available here.