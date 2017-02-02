Moto G5 Plus Wallpaper and Ringtones Leaked, Downloadable Here

The Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo’s latest smartphone under the Motorola brand, is expected to be launched at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in a few weeks and released soon after that. The mid-range device is expected to feature a 5-inch full HD 1080p display, a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

The G5 Plus is definitely one of the devices people are most excited about at MWC 2017 and for those who can’t wait, the device’s alleged stock wallpaper and two of its stock ringtones have been leaked online. The wallpaper looks like two very close up feathers while the ringtones are titled “Hello” and “Moto.”

The wallpaper can be downloaded directly above while the ringtones can be downloaded from here and here.

