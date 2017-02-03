Honor 6X Getting A Taste of Android 7.0 Nougat-Based EMUI 5 in March

The Honor 6X was first unveiled in China late last year and then Huawei launched the mid-range smartphone on the international scene at CES 2017. Among other features, the Honor 6X launched at both times running Android Marshmallow-based EMUI 4 with. It was particularly thought that the version unveiled at CES 2017 would come sporting Huawei’s latest EMUI 5 based on Android Nougat.

Huawei had disclosed during CES 2017 that the Honor 6X would get an upgrade to Android 7 Nougat and EMUI 5 later in Q2 of this year without fixing a definitive time frame. However, a recent mail sent out by Huawei has revealed that the Honor 6X would soon get the Nougat treatment, specifically in March. If this happens, it would be a lot ahead of the scheduled time frame for the upgrade.

Despite getting the upgrade over a year after Google unveiled its latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS, the Honor 6X would still make it as one of the early birds to get the operating system infused into it. According to Google, as of January 9th, only 0.7% of Android devices were running Nougat. The latest OS onboard the 6X would increase the standing of the mid-ranger which also comes with a dual-lens camera at the rear. The device is presently available for $249 in the US, while it launched with a $149 price tag in China.

