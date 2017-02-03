LG G6 Multiple Pictures Leaked

With the 2017 Mobile World Congress only a few weeks away, it isn’t a surprise that some of the devices slated to be unveiled at the big event would be haunted with leak after leak. And today, multiple photos showing what is allegedly the LG G6 have been leaked online.

The photos, which show the device from different angles, reveal that the LG G6 could feature a brushed metal rear but previous leaks have also showed a glossy backed version of the same device. The pictures also show a dual camera system with dual-tone LED flash as well as a fingerprint sensor right below.

The front of the device is devoid of any physical buttons although it features some pretty noticeable bezels on the sides of the display, something that is quite surprising given that many flagship devices coming out this year have eliminated the side display bezels altogether.

The pictures also reveal that LG has decided to keep the 3.5mm jack in spite some companies, such as Apple, choosing to scrap it. There’s also a USB Type-C port on the bottom of the device as well as a single row of vents for the device’s speaker.

The LG G6 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad core processor coupled with an Adreno 530 graphics chip, 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

RELATED: LG G6 Real Live Machine Leaks, Reveals Dual Rear Cameras, Glass Body

We’ll have to wait for LG’s press conference at the 2017 MWC to confirm if the device in the photos is truly the G6 and if it’ll feature all the same specifications mentioned.

(source | via)