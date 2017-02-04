New Huawei Phone Spotted on GeekBench, Said to Be Huawei Maya

Lately, a number of Huawei phones have been popping up on benchmarking site, Geekbench. New on the list is a phone said to be Huawei Maya with model number Huawei MYA-L03.

Judging from the specs, the Huawei Maya is a low mid-range phone. The device has 2GB of RAM and sports a quad-core MT6737T processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It also runs Android 6.0.

For the test scores, the Huawei Maya pulls in 658 points for the Single-Core test and 1815 points for the Multi-Core test putting it in the same category as the Snapdragon 425 toting Redmi 4A.

There have been comparisons between this new device and a similar one that was seen on the FCC’s website in December. The device on the FCC’s website whose model number is MYA-L23 is listed as a dual-SIM device with a 2920mAh battery and has support for LTE bands 2, 4, 5, and 7. A real image on the site also shows the device sporting a single camera with dual-LED flash.

Some are of the opinion that the Maya device(s) might be exclusive to a US carrier network with a price tag of less than $150. But until Huawei eventually announces these devices, we will advice you take that with a pinch of salt.

