Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Cases Reveal Positions of Rear-facing Camera, Fingerprint Scanner

Several leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have surfaced in the past weeks. One of the leaked photos shared by well-known leakster, Evan Blass, alleged revealed a real Galaxy S8 phone. It not only showed the front of the phone but also the rear panel of the device with the camera and dual-LED flash and fingerprint scanner. Now, leaked images carrying rear cases for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have surfaced to confirm the positioning of the above features on the back panel.

The leaked photos that have surfaced on Chinese micro blogging site, Weibo has revealed the rear side of a purported Galaxy S8 phone. It features a rectangular cut-out for main camera as well as its dual-LED flash. On its right, there is another cut-out that will presumably house a rear-facing fingerprint reader.





Even though the rumor mill has revealed several images of the Galaxy S8, it seems the above photo matches only with the leaked photo from Blass who holds a consistent record of unearthing leaked features of upcoming phones. All the previous Galaxy S series phones have their fingerprint readers embedded under the Home button. However, it seems that in order to deliver larger screen-to-body ratio on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung has decided to place their fingerprint readers on the rear side.

One of the suspicious things on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus cases is the noise around the Samsung logo below the cut-out for camera module and fingerprint reader. It seems that the area around the Samsung logo has been edited. Also, the cut-out for fingerprint sensor appears to not large enough to easily allow a finger to touch the reader. Hence, Gizmo China readers are take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

As far as specifications of both smartphones are concerned, the smaller Galaxy S8 is rumored to house a 5.7-inch screen whereas the Galaxy S8 would be probably featuring a 6.2 screen. Both are pegged to be fitted dual-edge curved screens with support for quad HD resolution.

The Snapdragon 835 is expected to power both phones. However, select markets are rumored to receive Exynos 8895 SoC powered models. Both phones are speculated to come in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models. A 12-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper are rumored to be present on both phones.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are speculated to respectively feature a 3,250 mAh and a 3,780 mAh battery. Even though the Galaxy S8 phones are slated to get announced on March 29 and be available for buying in April, there are rumors that hint that Samsung may run a Galaxy S8 preview at Mobile World Congress (MWC) on Feb. 27. Leaked information on the pricing of Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus along with their availability have also emerged.

